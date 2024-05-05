Watch: Auto Driver Reacts After Passenger Gets Him A Surprise Gift

"This is so sweet," commented a person.

Social media is full of a variety of video content. From cooking videos to DIY hacks, you'll find everything at your fingertips with the touch of a button. However, there is one type of content-random acts of kindness-that can elicit strong feelings within us. We often come across these incredibly generous gestures by citizens that inspire us to do and give more. Recently, a video surfaced which showed a passenger's kind act towards an auto driver. The video has amassed over nine lakh views on social media.

The video was shared by digital creator Joyee on Instagram. The now-viral clip shows her thoughtful gesture towards an auto driver, who has been helping her with commuting since her school days. Joyee saw that the diligent auto driver was consuming water from a plastic bottle, so she decided to show her appreciation by surprising him with a new bottle. The small but heartfelt gesture of goodwill was intended to thank him for his dedication and hard work.

The video shows Joyee sitting in an auto and the driver driving the vehicle. She then zooms her camera to the driver's plastic bottle. A few moments later, the video shows the heartwarming moment when Joyee gives the driver a new water bottle. The man's happiness and joy upon getting the surprise gift has won everyone's hearts online.

The text in the video reads, "This auto driver brings me home from school every day. I have been thinking for a long time that I will gift him a bottle instead of this plastic bottle. Today is Labour Day and today I gifted him a bottle as best as I could."

Since being shared, the clip has amassed over 96,000 likes and over nine lakh views on the platform.

"He will most probably give it to his kids... that's how parents are, good gesture by you..." said a user.

"This is so sweet," commented another person.

Another wrote, "His smile in the end says it all. Beautiful gesture."

"In this heatwave this action is very welcome. Autos become heated and water in plastic bottle aur garam ho jayega. Plz tell him to bring matke ka thanda pani from his home in that thermos bottle and drink it throughout the day. It will keep his body cool. He can refill it from some roadside drinking water source too and enjoy the cool water in hot summer. It's a necessity, very thoughtful of u," wrote a person.

A person said, "In a world where we often hear about negativity, stories like these serve as a powerful reminder of the kindness that exists all around us."

"Well done," added another Instagram user.