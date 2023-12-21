Watch: Auto Driver Calls UPI ''Life-Changing Facility'', Says It Helps Him Plan Expenses Ahead

The clip was recorded by Gautam Govitrikar, who is a dentist and educator.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), used for immediate money transfers through mobile devices, has become the fastest-growing payment mode in the country. Since its launch, the volume of digital transactions in India has increased exponentially. Recently, a video of an auto rickshaw driver explaining how UPI has been a ''life-changing'' facility for him has gone viral. The clip, which is almost a minute long was recorded by Gautam Govitrikar, who is a dentist and educator.

''Those who know me know how big a fan of UPI I am. But often, I am reminded of the profound impact it has had on all our lives. Like this rickshaw driver, I met today who says ''It has been a life-changing facility. ''How?'' I asked him,'' read the caption of the video shared on X. In the video, the auto driver, speaking in Marathi, spoke of the numerous benefits of UPI and how it has positively impacted his life.

He praised UPI saying it has provided him with a steady bank balance which allows him to plan monthly expenses well ahead of time and curb frivolous expenses. The number of fares and his earnings have also increased because passengers choose him over others as they prefer the convenience of cashless payments. ''It has taken away the hassle of loose change and so the main change has been there are no fights between me and the passengers over change. Everyone is happy,'' he added.

Here is the video:

Reacting to the video, many also shared how UPI has made their life easy. One user said, ''life-changing product & absolutely beast execution by NPCI''. Another said, ''His excitement tells that he is happy.''

A third commented, ''I too am a big fan of UPI .. i dont have to carry a wallet or a bag all the time .. don't have to worry about loose change .. its made making payments much easier.''

A fourth wrote, ''Most of my, rather our payments are via UPI. Very few, like the household help's salary are done in cash. If I'm WFO, all payments are via UPI Haven't handled cash, per se, for about 6 months.''

A fifth added, ''It's feel like ages I have carried cash since Covid. I handle everything via UPI from rent to bills & grocery purchases. Hardly see anyone who doesn't accept UPI.'' Yet another added, ''Totally agree. Big fan of UPI as it is so smooth. There were days when I had forgotten my wallet at home and yet I didn't had to return home to collect money. Thanks to UPI, it has been hasslefree.''

In August 2023, UPI achieved a remarkable milestone by crossing 10 billion transactions. A top official from the National Payments Corporation of India said that the country has the potential to do 100 billion Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions a month.