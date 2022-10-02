Watch: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Shares Breathtaking Drone Footage Of Tawang

Picture shows the magnificent beauty of Beghar village of Northeast.

The states of North India are breathtakingly beautiful. Despite their incredible natural beauty, some states in northeast India are largely unknown to outsiders. Several videos and pictures from these states have been extensively shared on social media. One such video that has surfaced on the internet shows the pristine landscape of Beghar village in the state's Tawang district.

It's Beghar village in Tawang. So green and magnificent! Great are the people who take pride in taking care of their village so well. Beghar is a must visit destination. Join #DekhoApnaPradesh campaign and enjoy the beauty and diversity of our sweet #Arunachal. Video: Dukhum Magu pic.twitter.com/sdWr70yx7P — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 30, 2022

The video was posted by the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, on Twitter on Friday. While sharing the post, Mr Khandu wrote, "It's Beghar village in Tawang. So green and magnificent! Great are the people who take pride in taking care of their village so well. Beghar is a must visit destination. Join 'Dekho Apna Pradesh' campaign and enjoy the beauty and diversity of our sweet Arunachal."

The 45-second video clip depicts the beautiful green foliage of the village of Beghar as well as the environment surrounding the village area. The village may be seen surrounded by mountains on all sides, with clouds on top. The video also shows residences constructed in this village region, which is surrounded by forests. The video has been credited to a user named Dukhum Magu.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 3,000 views and hundreds of likes. Numerous users have shared the post shared by Mr Khandu on Twitter. Several users have given lovely remarks under the post's comment area.

"Sir, thank you for showing this beautiful and magnificent part of India," wrote one user.

Another user simply said, "So pristine and beautiful."



