Watch: Artist Sketches Ice Cream Vendor's Face, His Reaction Is Priceless

The caption of the video reads, "Melting moments."

There is no dearth of happy videos on the internet. Such content is often highly appreciated and is a sure shot way to brighten anyone's day. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows an artist making an ice cream vendor smile with his sketching prowess.

The video shows the artist named Sohan VK drawing an ink sketch of a staff member at a local ice cream shop. After the finishing touch, he hands over the drawing to the man who was relaxing on a chair. At first, the man seemed confused but soon gaze through the sketch. His infectious smile is too pure to miss.

Since being shared, the video has collected 9.1 million views on Instagram. Social media users flocked to the comment section to share their reactions. A user commented, "Don't know why I got tears in my eyes."

"His smile is priceless," another user wrote.

"His Smile Says that he never gets such gifts thanks for making someone smile May Mahadev Bless You," the third user commented.

"Unexpected gifts are Always special Hats off bro for making him happy," the fourth user wrote.

"Artist life Is always difficult but you r finding ur happiness in your work," the fifth wrote.

Sohan's instagram profile is filled with videos of him drawing portraits of strangers.