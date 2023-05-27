Watch: Anushka Sharma Imitates Virat Kohli's On-Field Celebration

Anushka Sharma mimics Virat Kohli's facial expressions and punches the air.

A video of cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma has gone viral where the actress is seen hilariously imitating the former India captain's celebration style during matches. The two were attending an event at Puma India's headquarters in Bangalore.

In the clip, shared on YouTube, the host asks Anushka Sharma to imitate Virat Kohli's on-field celebration. Following this, the actress mimics an elated Virat Kohli's facial expressions and punches the air while jumping around, causing the audience to erupt in laughter.

“Sometimes the bowlers are not celebrating as much as Virat is,” Anushka Sharma is heard saying. Responding to this, Virat Kohli added, “Dekho ye sab cheezein hoti hai moment mein, yeh baar baar chala ke aise mat kara karo yaar. Mereko badi sharam aati hai baad mein (These things happen in the moment, don't play these again and again. Later I feel very embarrassed)”.

During the interaction, Anushka Sharma also delivered a dialogue from her 2010 film 'Band Baaja Baaraat' after which Virat Kohli replies to it with another dialogue from the movie while imitating Ranveer Singh.

Watch the full video here

Anushka Sharma also talked about maintaining a balance in life while playing the roles of a mother and wife. She said, “The important thing is to prioritise, which I think I have managed to do in our lives. I know what's important. I know that my daughter is at this age that she needs a lot more of my time”.

She added that Virat Kohli is a “great father” and that he is “very involved as a parent”.

The actress further shared that being a mother has made her more brave “because you start trusting yourself a lot more”. She stated, “I feel more fearless now and I am not looking for validation from anybody. Nobody. It's just what is right for me”.