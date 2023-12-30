Watch: African Artist's Rendition Of Rabindrasangeet Impresses Internet

The video has garnered millions of views on social media platforms.

Music, the universal language of emotions, transcends boundaries and resonates with the soul. Its rhythmic notes and harmonious melodies have the power to evoke feelings, stir memories, and transport us to different realms. A perfect example of the same is an African artist who has taken the internet by storm with his soulful rendition of the classic Rabindrasangeet, 'Dekhechi Rupshaogre'. The talented artist, identified as Zoutenn, shared the video of his performance on his Instagram account @atikblus. His profound mastery of the Bengali language has left viewers in awe.

"Dekhechi Rupsagore (Bengali), sung by an African guy," Mr Zoutenn wrote in the caption of his post.

Watch the video below:

Shared just a few days ago, the video has accumulated more than 144,000 views. The clip has also surfaced on other social media platforms, where it garnered millions of views.

Many expressed admiration for Mr Zoutenn's talent and lauded him for not only learning the Bengali language but also for delving deep into the cultural and emotional context of Rabindra Sangeet, a musical genre rooted in the works of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

"Your pronounciation is so much better than few bengali singers. This is so overwhelming. Thank you for singing in my language and actually doing justice to the song. Beautifully sung," wrote one user. "You have a beautiful voice and a very sweet guitar-hand. Dekha hobe bondhu!" said another.

"This is so awesome man!!!!....you sound so cute ....and those progressions are so crisp," expressed a third user. "Music really transcends language barriers. you sound incredible," added a fourth.

"Man! I am so grateful that this came on my feed! Huge respect for you" wrote another. "Your Bengali sounds so sweet. Do more Bengali songs," requested a fifth Instagram user.

