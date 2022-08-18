Watch: 6-Foot-Long Cobra Throws Up Russell's Viper. It Was Alive.

The snakes, as per reports, were later released into their natural habitat.

A video of a cobra who regurgitated a Russell's Viper has made its way to the social media.The clip shows a six-foot long cobra regurgitating a Russell's Viper, which was alive.

The incident took place in Banki, Odisha. People living in the area called up the snake rescuer team to handle the situation. The snakes, as per reports, were later released into their natural habitat.

Meanwhile, the experts believe that it will be hard for Russell's viper to survive cobra's neurotoxic venom, as stated by The Times Of India.

