Watch: 57-Year-Old Man Does Pushups With Granddaughter On His Back, Sets Fitness Goals

Internet users were left inspired by his commitment to fitness

Good health and fitness are the things which most of us desire, yet it is difficult to stick to our resolutions despite our best efforts. In case you need the inspiration to get back to your fitness routine, a video of a 57-year-old man doing pushups with his granddaughter lying on his back has gone viral.

Twitter user Sandeep Mall posted the video and wrote, "If u can do 15 reps of push-ups at a stretch, it better to add weight. In three years she will be around 18 kgs and me 60 years and my goal is I can do 15 reps that time also.'' In his bio, Mr Mall described himself as an entrepreneur, health coach and wildlife photographer.

Watch the video here:

If u can do 15 reps of push-ups at a stretch, better to add weight 😍 In three years she will be around 18 kgs and me 60 years and goal is I can do 15 reps that time also. pic.twitter.com/LklKoEtAax — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) January 24, 2023

The 12-second video shows the man doing pushups with his granddaughter on his back at a gym. While he did the pushups with ease, the toddler was seen tightly holding onto his back. At one point he also says, "Push up karein?" (Should we do pushups?)

Internet users who watched the adorable video were left inspired by his commitment to fitness and showered love on the duo. Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 34,000 views and more than 870 likes.

One user reacted to the video and wrote, ''Wonderful Sandeep ji, you are one of the examples of high living.'' Another commented, ''Really cute! Also, one of the best gifts you can give your loved ones is staying in shape.'' A third said, ''This is just terrific, Loved it. I'm more impressed with kido and the way she is holding you.'' Another added, ''Show me anything more adorable than this, I'll wait.''

A few days back, a video of an 80-year-old woman running in the Mumbai marathon had gone viral, inspiring people. In the video, the elderly woman named Bharti was seen comfortably running the marathon in a saree and a pair of sneakers, while carrying the tricolour in her hand.

