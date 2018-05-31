Watch: 2 Sikh Politicians In Canada Had A Bhangra Dance-Off For A Good Cause

At a fundraising event organised by Seva Food Bank - a service run by Sikhs to ensure food security for low-income families - the two promised to engage in a dance-off if the charity met its goal of raising 50,000 Canadian dollars.
Things just got interesting. @NavdeepSBains and @theJagmeetSingh will have a dance off if people donate 50k! We're at 40k! Video to come! @SevaFoodBank@NDP@liberal_party- sarbjit kaur (@sarbjitkaur1) May 26, 2018
When the Seva Food Bank managed to meet its goal of raising over Rs 26 lakh for charity, the two leaders kept their promise and engaged in a friendly bhangra dance-off.
Jagmeet Singh started the dance-off with some traditional bhangra moves, and Navdeep Bains soon joined in, even showing off some running man moves to thunderous applause.
Watch their spectacular performance below:
Shared on Saturday, the video has already been viewed over 11,000 times on Facebook.
CommentsMr Singh and Mr Bains are not the only Canadian leaders to be fond to bhangra. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been known to show off his bhangra skills at Indo-Canadian events, most recently at the Canada House in Delhi during his visit to India.
Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau makes an entrance at the Canada house in New Delhi. Truly in the spirit of India. @DemocracyNewsLpic.twitter.com/ph19O7ysB4- Rohit Gandhi (@rohitgandhi_) February 22, 2018
And in case you were wondering who between Jagmeet Singh and Navdeep Bains won the dance-off, let us tell you that the Seva Food Bank confirmed that it was a tie. "Best non-partisan highlight of the evening and it was a tie!" they wrote on Facebook.
Agree with their verdict? Let us know using the comments section below.
trending news