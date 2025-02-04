"Wasn't A Failure...": Pak Woman On How Job Interview Rejection Turned Into Career Insight

A Pakistani woman recently shared how a job interview experience changed her perspective and led her to rethink her career approach. Taking to LinkedIn, Hiba Hanif, a Karachi-based social media manager, recalled how she had applied for a role similar to her profile and faced an intense one-hour interview with three panellists. She revealed that while she didn't get the job, a question from the CEO left a lasting impact, encouraging her to change her perspective.

"Recently, I went for an interview for a social media management position. It was an intense yet insightful experience, with three interviewers sitting across from me, digging deep into my skills and strategies," Ms Hanif recalled. "By the end of the one-hour-long interview, I didn't get the job-and here's why: they were looking for skills I haven't developed yet. But that's not the part that stayed with me. What stuck with me was a statement from the CEO: 'You're helping other people build their online presence, but what about your own personal brand?'" she wrote.

Ms Hanif admitted that this moment was an eye-opener for her as it made her realise that while she had been dedicated to enhancing others' digital identities, she had neglected her own. She said that instead of feeling sad about not getting the job, she saw it as a "wake-up call".

"Whether you're seeking a job, freelance clients, or even industry recognition, having a strong personal brand makes all the difference. It's your portfolio, your credibility, and your proof of work-all in one. That interview wasn't a failure. It was a lesson. And here I am, taking my first steps to grow my personal brand and own the space I've been helping others conquer," Ms Hanif wrote in her post.

She concluded by asking others if they had ever been so caught up in their work for others that they forgot to work on themselves or invest in their personal brand.

Ms Hanif shared the post a few days back. It struck a chord with many users who shared their thoughts and experiences.

"Agree you shouldn't neglect yourself but building your own brand vs. working for a company and helping them build their brand are two very different things. If you are doing your job as a social media manager for other companies, why would this imply that you are interested in creating a brand for yourself," wrote one user.

"While most people don't take rejection all too well, love how you analysed the feedback given to you and decided to work on it. Perfect example of someone who is on the right track," expressed another.

"I learned this the hard way too , a creative has to be a business savvy , multi talented professional with both corporate and community experience!!! It's a diff ball game for us," commented a third user.

"I had a mentor tell me the same thing, and it completely changed my perspective," shared another.