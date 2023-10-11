'Was In Shock': Woman On Meeting Zayn Malik At McDonald's In US

She said that the singer was "the love of my life".

Meeting your favourite celebrity is an experience in itself. Many fans wait outside their hotels, residences, and events just to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. However, meeting someone you adore at an unexpected location can totally make anyone's day. A similar incident happened with a woman when she met the British singer at a McDonald's in the United States. She said that she "was in shock" and was overwhelmed with the meeting.

The woman, who goes by the name Hija de Chayanne on X, formerly Twitter, shared a picture with the singer and said, "I'm so happy. I would never have thought that by going to McDonalds I would meet the love of my life." In a follow-up post, she added that people are asking her a lot of questions and she will provide proper details.

I'm so happy.❤️‍🩹

I would never have thought that by going to McDonalds I would meet the love of my life.

"What does Zayn smell like? He really has a super rich smell, Idk how to explain the smell but it really smells delicious," she added. "How did I meet him? I was waiting for my food at McDonalds and he showed up at the back door of the restaurant and I was in shock and started analyzing the tattoos, btw I was the only customer in the place. I waited about 3 minutes for the nervousness to pass," she continued.

3. What did I tell him? I actually told him personal words that came to me at the moment (also a worker took a picture with him), and he told us that he could just take a selfie, after that the workers started to leave but I think he felt overwhelmed and decided to leave pic.twitter.com/fCFx3Gk5fA — 🦁Hija de Chayanne🐮 (@vaneee2001) October 11, 2023

Concluding the post, the woman said, "I actually told him personal words that came to me at the moment (also a worker took a picture with him), and he told us that he could just take a selfie, after that the workers started to leave but I think he felt overwhelmed and decided to leave."

Since being shared, the post has amassed over three lakh views and eight thousand likes.

"Congrats! Thank you for sharing. We have missed that face so much!!," said a user.

"OMG!! So happy for you!!! Congrats and he looks so cuddly and cute," added another person.

A third added, "you get to meet the love of my life at a place like McD."

"We always find these sightings so late but finally someone sees him out and about," a fourth person noted.

"When will it be my turn to meet Zayn this way?" said a fifth person.