'Was All Alone': Forest Officer Shares Tips To Deal With Loneliness During Exam Season

Loneliness is a serious problem, with far-reaching consequences for both mental and physical well-being. It is associated with an increased risk of a range of health problems, including mental health issues like depression, and anxiety, and physical health problems like an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, dementia, and premature death. Also, it can lead to social isolation and withdrawal from activities and relationships. Recently, an Indian Forest Officer Himanshu Tyagi revealed that he "had a close encounter" with loneliness. The government official also shared some tips to deal with it.

"1 year JEE prep + 4 years at IIT + 6 years in my previous jobs: I was all alone, away from home, always had very few close friends, never had a girlfriend. 'LONELINESS'. I had a close encounter with loneliness. I grew up when I was alone," he said on X (formerly Twitter).

Mr Tyagi said that individuals need to learn how to be happy alone and not depend on others all the time. "When we are with people, we feel happy. But when those people leave us, we are broken. Having good social relationships is healthy. We should have. However, we don't have genuine people around all the time. We must know how to be happy alone." Secondly, he said, "be your close friend." Stating some examples, he said that one should spend time alone like walking, which will eventually help you start enjoying your company.

"'Few genuine connections.' Give time to a relations where you can share all your worries without being judged. Your parents, siblings. A phone call is enough to solve your worries," he wrote and suggested that people should also develop a habit of journaling where they can "write down your worries, your weird ideas, and your thoughts."

Concluding the post, the officer said that one should be connected to god. "Try to connect to 'Supreme' When alone, Ask some deep questions about existence. Develop some mechanism to remain connected to God all the time. Express gratitude to him for everything. You won't feel lonely."

"Living Alone can cause a worst Mental Health conditions.. It is good that you survived but in my opinion always surround yourself with good friends & environment, it will help you grow easily & happily," said a user.

Another added, "The problem is..when you are isolated for so long and you start loving your own company then it becomes hard to interact with people. you don't wanna attend family functions or parties. It even become harder to get married coz weget so comfortable with the loneliness."

A third user remarked, "Wonderful post Himanshu. It's all about an individual's perspective in life. Loneliness can be horrifying and beautiful too."

"This is profoundly sad. Late teens upto the late 20s have to be one of the most challenging times in a man's life," a fourth user added.