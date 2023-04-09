''Wanna Try?'': Temjen Imna Along Shares Video Of Nagaland's Special Vegetable Stew Hansuli

Hansuli is a healthy delicious organic vegetable stew

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who is well-known for his amusing social media posts, knows how to keep his followers hooked. From posting videos showcasing the natural beauty of his state to keeping his fans updated with important life advice, his posts garner a lot of social media attention. This time, he shared a video of a mouth-watering dish from Nagaland.

In his post, he retweeted a video shared by Nagaland Tourism that shows the preparation of Hansuli from scratch. According to Nagaland Tourism's post, Hansuli is a healthy delicious organic vegetable stew. ''Boiled tomatoes and Potatoes cook with fermented fish, add ginger and green chilies to make it more appetizing, mixed of oyster mushroom and xanthoxylem leaves with taro gives a savory taste,'' the recipe reads.

''Wanna try ?? Note the recipe. We are thankful to Etsoyu for making such wonderful, delicious and mouth-watering content and giving recognition as well as promoting authentic Naga dishes on the social media platforms. Bravo!''Mr Imna Along wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:

Wanna try ?? 😀



Recipe Note कर लेना 🗒️🖋️



We are thankful to Etsoyu for making such wonderful, delicious and mouth watering contents and giving a recognition as well as promoting authentic Naga dishes in the social media platforms.



Bravo!



See More: https://t.co/lG8HnAo5zchttps://t.co/OuzswU3MMR — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 9, 2023

The post is going viral and garnered more than 5000 views, and close to 400 likes so far. Many suers asked for the recipe and said that they want to try it. One user reacted to the post and said, ''When do you give rest to your tummy and what does it say to you then? Keep sharing humourous posts! More power to you!'' Another wrote, ''Naga cuisine is the most underrated cuisine in india Hidden gem. Oil free.''

Recently, he shared a post marking World Health Day. The politician shared a post in which he prescribed some "pills" to de-stress the soul, but the "pills" were actually some famous places around Nagaland.

"Yes! we know you are stressed due to your Daily Hustle. It's time to take some medicines, some REAL medicines. One pill every day after Breakfast for one week. Prescribed by your own Temjen. You can consult him if you wish to de-stress your soul," read the caption of the post.