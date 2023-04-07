On World Health Day, Nagaland Minister Prescribes 'Real Medicines' To De-Stress Soul

Temjen Imna Along's post accumulated more than 59,000 views and over 1,700 likes.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is known for his quirky humour and entertaining social media captions. He also regularly updates his followers on important life advice and heartwarming videos. Now, marking World Health Day, the Nagaland politician shared a post in which he prescribed some "pills" to de-stress the soul, but the "pills" were actually some famous places around Nagaland.

"Yes! we know you are stressed due to your Daily Hustle. It's time to take some medicines, some REAL medicines. One pill every day after Breakfast for one week. Prescribed by your own Temjen. You can consult him if you wish to de-stress your soul," read the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

Yes! we know you are stressed due to your Daily Hustle.



It's time to take some medicines, some REAL medicines.

One pill every day after Breakfast for one week.



Prescribed by your own Temjen. You can consult him if you wish to de-stress your soul. 😜#WorldHealthDaypic.twitter.com/hgHNydvNzo — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 7, 2023

Mr Along's post quickly garnered a lot of attention online and Twitter users found his tweet very creative. When one user commented, "But Yoga and exercise are one of the best medicine in the world for all illnesses," the Nagaland politician replied saying, "I also do, will share pic one day".

I also do, will share pic one day — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 7, 2023

"Wonderful!! Sir, what is the absolute best time to visit. And one food item that one should not miss at all costs," wrote one user. "Its true. I am motorcycle traveler/ tourist. When we go out for a trip into the nature it just replenishes the lost energy, hope and life inside us. Travelling with nature heals you," said another.

A third user commented, "Discovering places is like destressing your body and discovering your soul," while a fourth added, "Thank you @AlongImna ji This is one of the natural medicine that everyone should take in without having consultation w/ the doctor".

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan And Virat Kohli Hug Each Other, Groove To "Jhoome Jo Pathaan"

"What a wonderfull creativity , I salute you sir!" expressed fifth.

Mr Along shared the post today morning and since then it has accumulated more than 59,000 views and over 1,700 likes.