Influencers, Beware. Elon Musk Might Quit His Job And Take Yours

Tesla chief Elon Musk's tweets often leave us surprised. His latest is no different. After all, the billionaire is planning to change jobs. Yes, you read that right. Mr Musk tweeted that he is thinking of "quitting his jobs" and becoming an influencer. He wrote, "Thinking of quitting my jobs and becoming an influencer full-time" and asked his followers what they think about this idea.

Besides being the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company.

Of course, a slew of reactions followed this tweet. Twitter users weren't just shocked but some of them extended the idea in funny ways. In fact, Mr Musk's tweet garnered the attention of some social media influencers too. Many suggested YouTube as the space for Mr Musk's new endeavours. Jimmy Donaldson aka Mr Beast, who is an American YouTube sensation, commented, "I will coach you on how to get YouTube views."

In reply to this, Mr Musk left a joined hands emoji.

Another asked in a tongue-in-cheek manner, "You should definitely try. Where will you live after making this decision?"

Diverse reactions flooded the microblogging platform. Some reminded Mr Musk that “he is already an influencer”, owing to the impact that his tweets and Twitter polls have on the economy and crypto finance spheres.

Here's another suggestion for Mr Musk. A user suggested that the Tesla giant could livestream driving in Tesla cars all day. Well, that could work wonders, don't you think?

The humour quotient kept reaching new heights when netizens suggested training Mr Musk. A person humorously asked for the transfer of Mr Musk's wealth in return for making him a "micro-niche celebrity."

Mr Musk knows how to create a storm over the Internet and he just proved it once again with his tweet. What do you think?