'Wait A Minute' Meme Star Brett Ambler Goes Viral Again, Few Recognise Him

Brett Ambler, best known as the cheerful child from the viral "Wait a minute... who are you?" meme, is once again in the internet spotlight, this time as an adult. A recent video featuring Ambler has gone viral, racking up close to 5 million views, with many users expressing surprise at seeing the now-grown Kazoo Kid.

Ambler originally starred in the 1989 children's video Special Friends: Starring You on Kazoo, where his playful energy and memorable line turned him into an internet icon decades later. The clip resurfaced years ago and became a beloved meme known for its innocence and feel-good charm.

Watch the video here:

In the newly viral clip, many viewers were taken aback that they didn't immediately recognize Ambler. However, nostalgia quickly kicked in for longtime fans. "That smile never changed on him," one user commented. "His voice seems the same," added another. A third wrote, "I always wondered what happened to that kid, so I'm glad that we got to see him."

Ambler, now 45, has embraced his meme fame with humility and humor. Over the years, he's spoken in interviews about the video's resurgence, connected with fans via social platforms, and continued working in theater and music. While he never expected global recognition from a childhood performance, his joyful presence has remained a constant.

The viral reaction to his latest appearance is an example of how deeply internet culture connects generations. For many, seeing Brett Ambler again feels like a cherished memory brought to life - a reminder that some moments, no matter how small, can leave a lasting impression.