Vodka Bottle Worth 1.3 Million Euros Stolen From Danish Bar

According to The Local, the vodka bottle was made of 3 kg gold and 3 kg silver, and featured a leather strap from a 1912 Monte Carlo rally car. The one of a kind bottle also featured in an episode of the hit TV series 'House of Cards'.
The bar's owner, Brian Ingberg told RT.com that a man managed to enter the vodka museum section of the building after it had closed.
Photos released on Facebook by the vodka museum show the moment the bottle was snatched by a masked man.
Comments
Copenhagen Police confirmed to TV2 Lorry that it had received a report of the theft.
Click for more trending news