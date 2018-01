Vodka Bottle Worth 1.3 Million Euros Stolen From Danish Bar

A bottle of vodka, claimed to be the world's most expensive at 1.3 million euros or approximately Rs 9 crore, has been stolen from a bar in Copenhagen, Denmark. On Tuesday night, the gold and silver bottle was stolen from Cafe 33 in Vesterbro, reports RT.com According to The Local , the vodka bottle was made of 3 kg gold and 3 kg silver, and featured a leather strap from a 1912 Monte Carlo rally car. The one of a kind bottle also featured in an episode of the hit TV series 'House of Cards'.The bar's owner, Brian Ingberg told RT.com that a man managed to enter the vodka museum section of the building after it had closed.Photos released on Facebook by the vodka museum show the moment the bottle was snatched by a masked man. "I am obviously very upset. It was the icing on the cake in my collection. Of the 1,200 bottles I have, this was a very special bottle to have there," Mr Ingberg said.Copenhagen Police confirmed to TV2 Lorry that it had received a report of the theft.Click for more trending news