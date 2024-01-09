'Visit Beautiful Lakshadweep': Delhi Police's Post On Taking A Break Goes Viral

Delhi Police shared an image of the pristine beach in Lakshadweep.

After a significant controversy sparked by a Maldives minister's post just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep visit, various Indian celebrities expressed support for local beaches and travel spots. Now, on Monday, the Delhi Police also advocated for boosting tourism in Lakshadweep through its social media pages.

Sharing an image with the caption "Humara (our) Island is lovely and exquisite," the Delhi Police posted a message on it saying, "Don't drive stressed. Get proper sleep. Take a break. Visit beautiful Lakshadweep."

The post gained popularity across social media platforms, garnering numerous likes and positive reactions from many users.

"Again, a well-appreciated post by the Delhi police, and hats off to the team behind this page for creating interesting posts with some learning," commented a user.

"Thank you, Delhi Police, for promoting Indian tourism," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, the Maldivian envoy to India was summoned to the external affairs ministry on Monday and conveyed strong concern over the remarks against Modi in social media by a number of ministers of the Maldives.

The Maldivian government suspended three of its deputy ministers on Sunday after they criticised Modi for his post on X following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of "derogatory remarks" made on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent the country's position.

The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) has also strongly condemned derogatory remarks made by officials in the tourism-dependent country against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.

Terming India as one of the closest neighbours and allies of the Maldives, MATI noted that India has always been a first responder to various crises throughout the history of the island country.

"India is one of our closest neighbours and allies. India has always been a first responder to various crises throughout our history and we are immensely grateful to the close relationship that the government as well as the people of India have maintained with us," MAITI said in a statement.

It stressed that India has been a "consistent and significant contributor to the tourism industry of the Maldives." It stated that India has "greatly assisted" Maldives recovery efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic after the borders were reopened.