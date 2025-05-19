'Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job': India's Latest Meme Obsession Explained

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Vishal Mega Mart's security guard job trend has gone viral on social media. The trend began with a large-scale hiring campaign for security guards. Humorously, the role is portrayed as an aspirational dream job online.

The "Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job" trend has taken social media by storm, becoming a viral sensation that's flooding platforms like Instagram, X and Facebook with hilarious memes and reels. This phenomenon, sparked by a large-scale hiring campaign by Vishal Mega Mart, a retail chain with over 645 stores across India, humorously elevates the role of a security guard to an aspirational "dream job." Catchphrases like "Ek hi sapna - Vishal Mega Mart security guard" and "Vishal Mega Mart chowkidar first attempt fail" have become internet staples, satirising India's competitive job market.

How did the trend begin?

The viral trend seems to have originated from Vishal Mega Mart's recent large-scale hiring campaign for thousands of security guard positions across India. The widespread circulation of job details on social media sparked public interest and humour, turning it into a viral sensation.

As per an Instagram post, Vishal Mega Mart conducted an exam for its Security Guard Services, featuring questions on Current Affairs, English, and the local language. The selection process also included a Medical Test and a Physical Training evaluation. Candidates with prior experience as guards, shooting training, or martial arts skills were prioritised.

Memers amplified this information, portraying the job as a highly coveted position, with mock scenarios of rigorous training, fake coaching centres, and even AI-generated memes featuring celebrities like Virat Kohli donning security guard uniforms. Some posts jokingly compared the job selection process to elite exams like UPSC or IIT-JEE, reflecting societal pressures around employment.

See some of the memes and videos here:

Reson behind virat kohli's retirement :

Vishal mega Mart security guard bharti 2025 pic.twitter.com/e0KqFxJyPM — KALI-YUG 💐 (@brutall_batman) May 17, 2025

Vishal mega Mart guard supremacy pic.twitter.com/w5A03vCmdY — 𝘼𝘿𝙄𝙏𝙔𝘼 𝙅𝙃𝘼 (@adityaverse_) May 16, 2025

With God's grace I secured AIR - 2 in Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Exams 🥹😭🤌🏻🧿♥️ pic.twitter.com/AYIb9BaUBM — अkhil✨ (@bas_kar_oyee) May 17, 2025

Now its yug working as Vishal mega Mart security guard pic.twitter.com/DwCFoJu3Ag — KALI-YUG 💐 (@brutall_batman) May 16, 2025

Vishal Mega Mart main security guard ki job ke liye aapne certificates dekha te huye : pic.twitter.com/QLROwkJqQg — gogi bhai (@justedit4u) May 17, 2025

Vishal Mega Mart security guard supremacy 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IXOP2Y2uRl — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) May 17, 2025

Me entering my village after getting the job of Security Guard in Vishal Mega Mart:pic.twitter.com/z8GjfKZd7E — Nikhil (@Risenik) May 19, 2025

However, behind the humour lies a poignant commentary on India's job scarcity, where even entry-level roles are fiercely contested.

Notably, Vishal Mega Mart's security guard positions offer salaries ranging from Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,000 per month, depending on experience, with freshers earning Rs 9,000-12,000, experienced guards Rs 13,000-18,000, and supervisory roles Rs 19,000-25,000. Additional perks include medical benefits, provident fund, and staff discounts, as per data from AmbitionBox and Glassdoor.