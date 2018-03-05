Virat Kohli Dances To Kajra Re At His Veere Di Wedding. Watch Video

Actor and wife Anushka Sharma's parents were also invited

Offbeat | | Updated: March 05, 2018 13:27 IST
Seriously, will we ever tire of watching videos of Virat Kohli dancing? Seems unlikely.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who recently returned to Mumbai after an incredible performance against South Africa, is already making the most of his time off. After driving shutterbugs crazy while picking up actor and wife Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport and also being spotted at a local tattoo parlor, Virat is making social media swoon with his dancing skills - yet again. In videos circulating on Instagram, the cricketer can be seen grooving at his veere di wedding. And while Anushka can't be seen the videos, you can spot her parents along with Virat. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was also among the guests at the do.

Videos posted on a fan page on Instagram show Virat enjoying his friend's wedding and even shaking a leg with the groom. Virat can not only be seen doing some bhangra at the celebration but also dancing to Bunty Aur Babli song Kajra Re.

Seriously, will we ever tire of watching videos showing Virat Kohli dancing? Seems unlikely. Scroll through the videos below to see Virat in action.
 

Here's another video. Don't miss Virat's bhangra moves:
 

Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, led India to thrilling wins over South Africa in the One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

The cricketer tied the knot with actor and producer Anushka Sharma in Italy last December in what was touted as the biggest wedding of the year. The ceremony was followed by grand receptions in both Delhi and Mumbai.

Just weeks ago, the ace cricketer posted a loved up photo with his "one and only" on Instagram and had many on Instagram go 'aww...'.

