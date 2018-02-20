Virat Kohli's Pic With Anushka Sharma, His 'One And Only', Is Lighting Up Instagram

Virat and Anushka, who tied the knot back in December in what was easily the biggest wedding of the year, can be seen in a loving embrace in the picture just posted. What makes it more adorable is that couple seems to be replicating the mural right behind them. "My one and only!" Virat has captioned the beautiful image.
Aww... couple goals, right? We sure think so and people on Instagram couldn't agree more.
Since being posted about an hour ago, the picture has already collected over 7.3 lakh 'likes'.
"THIS IS SOOOOO CUTEEEE," comments one Instagram user on the picture. "My my it's just adorable," says another.
Comments
Pictures and videos from Virushka's wedding sent social media into meltdown mode.
Also part of the wedding celebrations was a reception in New Delhi on December 21, followed by another star-studded event in Mumbai on December 26.
Click for more trending news