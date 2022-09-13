Virat Kohli Continues To Rule Social Media, Becomes First Cricketer To Reach 50 Million Twitter Followers

King Kohli continues to rule the world of social media.

For India's star batter, Virat Kohli, the last three years have not been fruitful. He has been having trouble with his form and has consistently performed below par on the cricket field. But he remains a superstar on social media despite all the criticism.

Kohli has now become the first cricketer to reach 50 million followers on Twitter.

The 33-year-old is the most followed cricket player in the world and the third most popular athlete on Instagram (211 million followers), after Cristiano Ronaldo (476 million) and Lionel Messi (356 million).

In addition, Kohli has more than 49 million Facebook fans, bringing the total number of people who follow him on social media to more than 310 million.

With two fifties and a century, Kohli returned to form during the just concluded Asia Cup 2022, finishing as India's leading scorer and the competition's second-highest run-getter.

As Kohli finally took the monkey off his back and celebrated his eagerly anticipated 71st century in style, he ended a wait of 1020 days since his last century in November 2019.

Before the Asia Cup, Kohli had revealed that he had not touched his bat for a month.

Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Untill next time ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yASQ5SbsHl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 9, 2022

The Indian squad will be happy that Kohli's first T20I century came before the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia later this year.

He will next be seen in action on September 20, when India will host Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series.

On the pitch, Kohli is renowned for his extraordinary aggression and energy. India has consistently emerged as one of the most aggressive teams under his leadership.