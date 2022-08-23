Viral Video: Zomato Delivery Partner Carries His Kids To Work, Internet Calls Him 'Real Hero'

The video has garnered over one million views.

The internet is replete with inspirational stories about food delivery executives overcoming hardships to provide for themselves and their families. Now, a video of a man who works as a delivery partner for Zomato is melting hearts online.

Taking to Instagram, food blogger Saurabh Panjwani shared a short video introducing his followers to a delivery agent who carries his daughter and son to every delivery address assigned. "I felt so inspired seeing this. This Zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children. We should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything," Mr Panjwani wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

The video shows the man delivering the order he had been assigned. While his little daughter is seen strapped to his chest, his son is seen roaming around in the background.

In the clip, Mr Panjwani can also be heard asking the delivery executive about his work and children, to which the person informs that he carries his daughter with them and his son helps with the deliveries at work.

Since being shared, the video has gone viral with over one million views. Zomato too replied to the video, asking about the delivery agent's contact details for assisting him with childcare benefits. "Please share the order details in a private message so that we can reach out and help out the delivery partner," Zomato commented.

Internet users flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. While one user wrote, "Life is so beautiful but hard." Another said, "I have special respect for these kind of people who do not crib but instead do something that adds meaning to thier life. Respect to @zomato also for acknowledging the hardwork of people who have nothing but dedication."

A third added, "Hat's off to you," while a fourth commented, "father is the real hero".

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a video of a boy working as a Zomato delivery executive had taken the internet by storm. Rahul Mittal, who posted the video on Twitter, claimed that the boy is seven years old, but the food delivery giant confirmed his age to be 14 in a statement. The boy took to food delivery to support his family after the accident of his father.

After the clip went viral on Twitter, the company pointed out about the "multifold violations" but said they are not taking any strict action, "keeping in mind the situation the family is in".