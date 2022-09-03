Viral Video: Woman Walks Upside Down Inside Swimming Pool, Internet Amazed

Picture shows Ms Makushenko walking upside down in a pool wearing high heels.

You must have come across videos on social media that astound you. There is no dearth of talent in the world and these content creators use social media platforms to display their skills.

One video is going viral on the internet that shows a woman performing catwalk upside down inside a swimming pool. It has been shared by a user name Kristimakusha on Instagram.

"The Devil Wears Prada. You can also ROTATE your phone for better angle," reads the caption of the post.

As per her Instagram profile, the name of this woman is Kristina Makushenko who is a four-time world champion in synchronised swimming.

The video opens with Ms Makushenko walking upside down in a pool wearing high heels. She suddenly spins around a full 360 degrees, grabs a bag from the pool's bottom, slings it over her shoulder, and walks straight.

The video was shared on July but is gaining traction now. It has amassed over 54.1 million views and more than 1.7 million likes on Instagram. Numerous users have left heartfelt remarks in the comment section and praised Ms Makushenko.

"You are sooo gooood. You kept me wondering how do you do what you did in the water," one user wrote.

Another said, "Casually strolling in Prada under water."

"How is there zero movement of the water when you move your arms and legs? That's quite incredible," commented a third user.

Ms Makushenko has more than 6.8 lakh followers on Instagram. She frequently posts her pictures and videos of swimming which are very much adored by the social media users.



