Viral Video: Woman Tries Using Instagram While Drinking Wine. It Doesn't End Well

Nicole Parker has become a viral hit after spilling wine all over herself.

Nicole Parker of Brighton, UK, was using an Instagram filter to determine what kind of cheese she would be when she inadvertently gave the world a viral video. The 28-year-old filmed herself accidentally spilling wine all over her face and immediately became a "relatable" symbol for many stuck at home and bored during coronavirus lockdowns that have been imposed across many countries.

Over the weekend, Nicole was using an Instagram filter to figure out what kind of cheese she would be while enjoying a glass of red wine. However, reclining on her couch while using Instagram and balancing the glass of wine proved to be too much for the 28-year-old and she soon lost her grip on the glass, sending wine flying to her face.

Possibly amused by her own clumsiness, Ms Parker shared the video of Facebook, where it has become a viral hit. Watch it below:

Since being shared a week ago, the video has been viewed over 3 million times on Facebook. It has also collected 80,000 'shares' and over 1 lakh amused comments.

"Big mood," wrote one person in the comments section.

"I laughed so hard at this," said another.

"Never related more in my life," a Facebook user commented, while another added "This would be me."

Many also thanked Nicole for providing some comic relief in difficult times.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Nicole said: "I was just relaxing on the sofa after a few vinos. I was drinking Malbec, which is my favourite."

"I initially sent the video to my girls' group on WhatsApp, and they told me the video would go viral so I posted it on Facebook.

"I think a lot of people relate to it because everyone is definitely drinking more wine whilst in isolation."

She added that she had to wash her pillowcases, as well as her hair, after the wine fiasco.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.