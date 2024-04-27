Viral Video: Woman Hilariously Mocks Poor PG Food With 'Roti Taco'

Viral video shows a woman mocking the hard roti served in her PG.

Struggles with bad hostel food are a common experience for students living away from home. Sreyasi Chaitan, a resident in PG (paying guest) accommodation, took a lighthearted approach to the issue in a now-viral video on Instagram.

Chaitan's video features her dinner plate with rice, brinjal fry, and a roti unlike any other. The roti, instead of being soft and pliable, was hard and crispy. In a humorous voiceover, Chaitan joked, "This might look like a roti, but don't be fooled. We eat it with salsa dip and some salad stuffed inside. This is a Mexican taco."

The video resonated with viewers unfamiliar with Mexican food, as tacos are known for their small, crispy corn tortillas. Chaitan's inedible roti's resemblance to a taco sparked laughter and relatable comments online.

This isn't the first time hostel food woes have gone viral. Another recent video showcased a student's attempt to break a rock-hard paratha served at her hostel. The video highlighted the disappointment of receiving tough, inedible flatbreads instead of the soft, buttery parathas students crave.

Chaitan's video adds a humorous touch to a relatable experience, highlighting the struggles many students face with subpar quality food in PG accommodations.

"Taco Bell's getting the toughest competition ever... Best wishes," commented a user.

"Meanwhile my Maggie is boiling silently in the hostel room," wrote another user.