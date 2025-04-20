US Couple, Living In India, Adopts Girl Child With Special Needs: "Welcome Home"

An American couple living in India welcomed their fourth daughter, two-year-old Nisha, through adoption, completing their family. After a 17-month wait, Kristen Fischer shared the joyous moment in an Instagram video. In the clip, Mrs Fischer explained that they began the adoption process in October 2023, were matched with Nisha in September 2024, and finalised the adoption by 2025. The heartwarming video introducing Nisha has gone viral, showcasing the Fischer family's love and gratitude.

"Big news: We have been keeping this little secret for a while now. We have adopted a little girl from India. I would like to introduce Nisha, a joyful little 2-year-old who now gets to be a part of our forever family," Kristen Fischer wrote on Instagram.

We started this adoption process 17 months ago and the day we have been waiting so long for has finally arrived! We applied for adoption in October of 2023 and got matched with her in September of 2024. Now, as of April 2025, the adoption is complete and she is our beautiful daughter! We have been dreaming of this day for so long. We are so happy to have this special girl in our lives. She is worth every bit of the wait," she added.

In another video, Mrs Fischer shared that Nisha was abandoned as a baby and spent her first two years in an orphanage. She further revealed that Nisha was born with bilateral lower limb deformities, but it is not "what defines her."

"We decided to adopt a special needs child for several reasons. But mainly, we wanted to give a new life to a child that never would have gotten it otherwise. Nisha was born with bilateral lower limb deformities. But that fact is not what defines her. She is defined by her smile, her joy, her silliness, and her delightful presence. She deserves the world, even though the world has been so hard on her up until now," the video was captioned.

The Fischers' adoption announcement resonated with many internet users, who praised the couple for their selfless decision to adopt Nisha, a girl child with special needs. One user wrote, "Beyond words! Many blessings to your family for giving her a permanent home! Truly appreciate you!"

Another commented, "Congratulations and huge respect to see how you adopted a indian girl to give her a good life." A third said, "This is the best thing I've seen today! Wonderful and congratulations!"

Kristen and Tim Fischer relocated to India in 2021 and gained online popularity by sharing their experiences. Their stories about navigating everyday life, managing a household, and raising their four daughters in India have resonated with many online users.