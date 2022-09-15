Viral Video: Train Journey Across Japan's 'Maple Tunnel' Stuns Internet

Picture shows a breathtaking view of "Maple Tunnel" from inside the train.

You must have been amazed by the beauty surrounding you as you travel in trains. These rides are usually amazing because of the scenery the passengers get to see. One clip making rounds on the internet shows a breathtaking view of "Maple Tunnel" from inside an Eizan Electric Railway train on the Kurama Line, near Kyoto in Japan.

Shared by a user named Taras Grescoe on Twitter on Tuesday, the video begins with an inside view of a train, but the driver turns off the lights moments before the train enters the tunnel. The stunning colours of maple trees appear in the frame just a few seconds. The view from the train's darker interior to the outside beauty of magnificent maple trees appears really breathtaking.

The clip was originally posted by a user named Minato Fumituki on Twitter in November 2021, but is going viral now.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 8.6 lakh views and more than 35,000 likes. Over 6,000 users have re-tweeted this post. The clip stunned Twitter users, who swamped the post's comment area with lovely comments.

"How wonderful! Great appreciation of beauty and nature! It is such a pleasant integration of appreciating your environment," wrote one user.

Another said, "You get onto a train and start reading a book. Some time passes and you notice that the lights got turned off. When you look up from your book, you see a beautiful view of the sweet oranges and yellows of the maples."

"I had this unintentionally with the sunset when I visited Kushiro. Something about that area means it gets really nice sunsets and I happened to be on the train during one. It was amazing," wrote a third user describing her experience.