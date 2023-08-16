Viral Video:Traffic Comes To A Halt When Baboons Attack A Leopard In The Middle Of The Road

Baboons swarm on the big cat in a case of predator-turned-prey.

The astonishing diversity of wildlife can often surpass our most vivid imaginations. A viral video circulating on social media has provided proof of this phenomenon, as around 50 baboons were seen attacking a leopard in a remote area of South Africa.

The video captured the moment when traffic came to a stop due to the exceptional predator-turned-prey event that happened in the middle of the isolated road.

The video was uploaded to the social media pages of "Latest Sightings." In the post's description, the channel noted that the video was initially shared by Ricky da Fonseca.

The video begins by showing a leopard as it walks along the roadside, presumably on the hunt for prey.

In the next scene, a group of baboons can be observed moving in the middle of the road. The leopard charges towards this group, possibly under the impression that it could overpower the baboon troop. However, it quickly realized its mistake.

Initially, the baboons thought they should run away to save their lives, but suddenly they realized that they have strength in numbers and can retaliate strongly.

The baboons turned away from their retreat and chased after the leopard. They launched a merciless attack on the leopard, demonstrating their full force and speed.

Despite the leopard's brave attempts to fight off the baboons, the big cat lacked the strength to endure the assault. In the meantime, traffic on the road ceased entirely, remaining at a standstill until the animals eventually cleared the way.

This post was shared on August 15, and it has received more than 200,000 views on Instagram. The post has also received several comments from social media users amused by the unpredictability of the wildlife.

