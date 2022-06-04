Viral Video: Teacher Retires After 50 Years, Internet Overwhelmed

Teacher retires after fifty years while entire school sent her off at one last time



A time comes in a person's life when he or she decides to leave the workforce behind, and that moment is retirement. People rejoice on this day and co-workers honour them for hard work.

A heartwarming video is winning hearts on social media, which shows a teacher retiring after 50 years. The video has been shared by her daughter 'Katherine' on Instagram on Friday.

According to the post, the woman was teaching at a high school. She started teaching as an English teacher when she was just 22.

"Today was her last day. The entire school sent her off as she left the building one last time," Katherine said in the post.

"Wholesome teacher content. Congrats on retirement, mom," reads the caption.

The post has received more than 1,300 views and 127 likes yet and still counting.

People have left heartfelt remarks on her retirement in the comment section.

A user wrote, "What an incredibly special moment. All the minds & lives she's touched & influenced. Happy retirement. She's more than earned it."

Another said, "Beautiful! Wishing your mom, a wonderful, healthy, and long retirement."

"Congrats to your mom!!!! Teachers are amazing," a third user wrote.