House On One Of The 'Most Instragrammable Streets' Being Sold For $2.6 Million

An apartment located in "most Instagrammable street in Brooklyn" is up for sale

A two-bedroom and one-and-half bathroom apartment located in an area dubbed "most Instagrammable street in Brooklyn" is up for sale for nearly $2.6 million.

The apartment, a "classic DUMBO (short for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass) loft," with "timeless quality that feels uniquely old school New York," is located at Unit 3 at 31 Washington Street, as per the listing on Corcoran.com.

The highlight includes exposed brick, huge timber beams and columns, wide windows, and towering 12-foot ceilings.

The apartment has been refurbished, with gorgeous wood columns, hardwood flooring, and exposed brick walls.

"Every day at the door to this large, second-story original Dumbo apartment set within an elevator building less than a half block from the lush greenery of Main Street Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and the Dumbo coastline, you'll be greeted by one of Brooklyn's most famous views," the listing said.

It is only a few steps away is Brooklyn Bridge Park, which provides fantastic photographs and outdoor weddings. The street has appeared in many Instagram photos.

In the late 1800s, the Tubal Cain Iron Works factory was built on 31 Washington Street. The building was converted into residences in 2001 and now has 13 unique residences. Low monthly payments set it distinct from many other properties in the area.

The street has appeared in numerous lists which feature best places to click photos for Instagram.

"Enjoy all of the fantastic facilities that this beautiful area has to offer, including amazing restaurants, boutiques, bakeries, and galleries, right in the middle of exciting DUMBO. The A/C at high street, the F rail at York, and the high-speed ferry are all easily accessible. It's also pet-friendly," the house listing further said.