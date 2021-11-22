Viral Video: Student Turns Up For Morning Lecture With Mattress And Bedding

One university student brought her bed to class in Britain.

Don't want to leave the comfort of your bed for early morning lectures? You're not alone. One student in Britain, in fact, was so reluctant to leave her bed that she simply showed up for a 9 am lecture with her mattress in tow.

Footage that has gone viral on TikTok shows the student, who goes by @kapciaks on the platform, wheeling her mattress and bedding into a lecture hall. "When you have a 9 am but still want to stay in bed," she captioned the video. She also added the hashtags #uni and #lboro - suggesting the stunt took place at Loughborough University in Leicestershire.

In the bizarre clip, the student, named Magda, can be seen dressed in a white robe as she wheeled her mattress and duvet through the campus. After setting up a bed inside the lecture hall and tucking herself into it, she watched other students streaming in and looking puzzled at her stunt.

According to Ladbible, the video has racked up nearly a million views on TikTok, along with hundreds of amused comments.

"If this isn't me when I work from home," one viewer remarked. "The dressing gown made this whole video," another said, while a third wrote: "The commitment to turn up before everyone else too."

While this student clearly intended her stunt to be in jest, the pandemic actually saw a number of people choosing comfort above all else while they worked or attended online classes from home. Last year, the Quarantine Pillow Challenge also took social media by storm as Internet users tried to nail the just-rolled-out-of-bed look.

