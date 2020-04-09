Instagram Users Turn Pillows Into Dresses For #QuarantinePillowChallenge

Instagrammers are wearing pillows as dresses for this challenge.

As millions of people find themselves at home during coronavirus lockdowns that have been imposed in several countries, jeans and trousers have given way to sweatpants and pajamas. More and more people are choosing comfort over style as they work from home and practise social distancing during the pandemic - but one Instagram challenge aims to combine the two together in one neat, if slightly strange, package. The Quarantine Pillow Challenge which has taken social media by storm involves people dressing up in pillows to nail the just-rolled-out-of-bed look.

Using the hashtag #QuarantinePillowChallenge, hundreds of Instagram users have shared photos of themselves dressed in pillows - often secured with designer belts or ribbons. Many of these Instagrammers have also accessorized their fashionably comfy pillow outfits with high heels, handbags, quirky pillowcase prints and more. After all, when you don't have to step out of the house or see anyone, why not dress up in a fluffy pillow?

Take a look at some of the entries to the #QuarantinePillowChallenge below:

A number of pets also feature in this trend:

"Stuck in between not wanting to get out of bed & wanting to look cute," quipped one Instagrammer while sharing her entry to the Quarantine Pillow Challenge.

This is not the only social media trend that has gone viral in the times of social distancing and self isolation. Recently, Getty Museum's challenge to people stuck at home to recreate famous artworks had also become an Internet hit.