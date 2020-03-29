Netizens Recreate Famous Artworks In The Best Twitter Thread You'll See Today

A modern-day recreation of Madonna and Child.

As people practicing social distancing and self isolation look for ways to kill boredom, fun Internet challenges are thriving on social media. From bingo cards on Instagram to dance trends on TikTok, social media users are getting more and more creative in order to make the most of the ample time they find themselves with. In the midst of this, a challenge with an artsy twist is going viral online.

It all began when the Getty Museum challenged their followers to "recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home."

"Choose your favorite artwork, find three things lying around your house, recreate the artwork with those items," the museum wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.



🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items



And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

The response to their tweet has been overwhelming. Since being shared online, the tweet has collected nearly 5,000 'likes' and hundreds of responses from people recreating their favourite artworks and praising others who have done so.

Take a look at some of the best recreations below:

The Virgin, Saint Elizabeth, and the Infants John the Baptist and Christ, but now with more unicorns...https://t.co/EUDgg7362Ypic.twitter.com/uSqoPFGF2d — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 26, 2020

Netizens responded to the challenge by using bizarre props, funny substitutes and, in some cases, even their pets.

This doggo is basically a bunny, based on "A Hare in the Forest" by Hans Hoffmannhttps://t.co/pBvarH7EfVpic.twitter.com/pMHE63gpuh — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

This is not the only challenge where people have had the opportunity to put their creativity on display with limited resources. Before this, actor Billy Porter's challenge to fans to recreate his 2019 Met Gala look using only items found at home had also received delightful responses.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-IMvbJFaJO/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-IzRLEBO1m/

Which of these recreations did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.