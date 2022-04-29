Viral Video: Simple Dog Walk Turns Into Terror After Black Bear Charges At Couple In US

A scary video has surfaced on social media, which shows a couple and their dog being chased back into their home by an angry black bear. The incident took place in Apopka, Florida, on Tuesday when the couple had just stepped out with their dog.

The short footage caught on a doorbell camera installed outside the home shows the couple rushing back to their home with their dog behind them.

“Let's go,” the man is heard saying. “Where is he? Where is he?” asks the woman. The barking dog stops to take a look back at the garden and that's when the bear enters the camera frame.

A lot of screaming is heard as the bear stops just outside the home. He looks around and then goes away.

"We were letting the dog out to potty and a bear charged us from our next-door neighbour's house," the woman told ViralHog.

"We made it safely into the house, and closed and banged on the front door," she added.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

The Daily Mail reached out to the local police department, which said that it was unaware of the incident and hasn't been contacted.

Multiple bear sightings have been reported in several areas in Florida. Last month, David Bass and his wife were just about to leave their home when a black bear ran around the corner, forcing the couple to run back inside.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it receives up to 6,000 bear-related calls annually. It added that only 15 incidents of people suffering moderate-to-serious injuries related to a bear encounter have been reported in over 50 years.

“Fortunately, the Florida black bear population is growing. We have more bears now than at any time in the last 100 years, but our conservation efforts are not finished. There is still work to be done,” the commission said on its website.

It has asked people to remove any food item - like birdseed - or even garbage kept outside home to avoid attracting bears.