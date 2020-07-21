Viral Video Shows Tractor Climbing Stairs At Kedarnath

A tractor climbs the stairs in an extraordinary video from Kedarnath.

In an extraordinary sight, a tractor was filmed climbing the stairs at Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Temple. Carrying heavy machinery that is reportedly being used for construction work that is currently happening at the Himalayan temple, the tractor was filmed being driven up a steep set of stairs. A group of five to six people was also seen sitting on the tractor as it climbed the stairs, with many other watching the scene and helping it along by supporting the load it carried.

The video was shared on Twitter this Sunday by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. "It can happen only in India," wrote Mr Nanda while sharing the video on the microblogging platform. Take a look at it below:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has collected over 72,000 views and a number of reactions. The clip has also polarised opinions on social media, with some commending the ingenuity behind the move and others pointing out that a tractor with heavy machinery could damage the stairs meant for pilgrims.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director at Sonalika, identified the vehicle as one of the company's tractors on LinkedIn. "Proud to see our smallest tractor doing the impossible. Climbing mountain stairs while carrying 6 people and heavy equipment," Mr Mittal wrote while sharing the video, praising it as a creative solution to local problems.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra was also among those who praised the construction team for their idea.

Parts of the popular Himalayan shrine were damaged in flash floods in 2013 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the reconstruction project at Kedarnath in 2017.

Last month, PM Modi had reviewed the progress of reconstruction and development of the Kedarnath Dham with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat over video conference. The Prime Minister underscored that shrines like the Kedarnath and Badrinath must be developed in a manner that "stands the test of time" and they should be in complete harmony with the local environment.