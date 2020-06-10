'Must Stand The Test Of Time': PM Modi Reviews Kedarnath Development Work

Kedarnath Temple: PM Modi reviews development and reconstruction work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of reconstruction and development of the Kedarnath Dham with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat over video conference on Wednesday. PM Modi said the work should be fast-tracked and assured Mr Rawat that there will be enough funds available.

The Prime Minister underscored that shrines like the Kedarnath and Badrinath must be developed in a manner that "stands the test of time" and they should be in complete harmony with the local environment.

Parts of the popular Himalayan shrine were damaged in flash floods in 2013 and PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the reconstruction project at Kedarnath in 2017.

In May last year, PM Modi had offered prayers and meditated at Kedarnath and also visited the Badrinath shrine.

Keeping in mind that pressure of pilgrims and tourists is not there this year, the Prime Minister suggested that the break could be utilized for speeding up repair work. He also reminded the state Chief Minister and other officials that labourers must follow social distancing norms for COVID-19.

Other heritage and religious spots in the region, from Ramban to Kedarnath, must also be developed for tourism, PM Modi said. He reviewed the development of the Brahma Kamal Vatika and museum near Vasuki Taal. The meditation caves being built near the Kedarnath Temple should be accessible and welcoming for devotees, PM Modi said.

PM Modi has visited the shrine at least thrice since he became prime minister for the first time in 2014.