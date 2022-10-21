Viral Video Shows Struggle To Weigh Baby Penguin, Internet Says 'Aww'

The viral video has accumulated more than 24 million views

A video of a baby emperor penguin is going viral on the internet. Posted by a Twitter user Fasc1nate, shows a breeding staff struggling to weigh a 97-day-old baby emperor penguin. The caption reads, "A struggle to weigh a 97-day-old baby emperor penguin."

Posted yesterday, the viral video has accumulated more than 24 million views, thousands of likes and retweets. The 97-day-old baby penguin weighs 14.1 kg.

The 1-minute 3 seconds clip was initially posted by Adventure World Official on Twitter. The caption when translated to English reads, "Baby emperor penguin born on October 1. A battle between the breeding staff who want you to stay still and the baby who can't sit still...! 97 days old 14.1kg."

The emperor penguins are the largest of all the living penguin species. They stand some 45 inches tall. According to National Geographic, they are found in the Antarctic ice and in the frigid surrounding waters.

The Internet said "Aww," after watching the short clip. Many social media users dropped several comments as well. A user wrote, "The emperor penguin is the tallest & heaviest of all living penguin species. An adult reaches 122 cm & 30 kg. This is a 97-day-old chick already at 14.1 kg. It has a special feather called down, lightweight & fluffy."

Another user commented, "These penguins are... dare I say... pudgy." The third user wrote, "Best job in the world. I think it even beats teaching baby otters to swim."

"How long does it take to weigh the poor guy anyway?" asked the fourth.

National Geographic report says that Emperor penguins spend the long winter on the open ice—and even breed during this harsh season. Females lay a single egg and then promptly leave it behind. They undertake an extended hunting trip that lasts some two months!