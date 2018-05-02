Viral Video Shows Stark Difference Between Smoker's, Non-Smoker's Lungs You've probably seen enough graphic "smoking kills" signs on cigarette packets. But these viral videos are a real eye-opener

North Carolina-based nurse Amanda Eller posted the videos on her Facebook page.



North Carolina-based nurse Amanda Eller posted the videos on her Facebook page. "Cancerous, 1 pack per day for 20 years lungs versus healthy lungs. Still wanna smoke?" she asks. Chances are, one look at the difference between the lungs will make you want to give up smoking for good. And for those who don't smoke, here's the perfect reminder why you mustn't even try.



The post shows two videos - one shows the cancer-ridden lungs, black in colour, struggling to inflate. The other video shows a healthy pair of lungs.



(Disclaimer: The following visuals can be disturbing. Viewer discretion advised)





Collectively, the videos have been watched over 42 million times.



According to World Health Organization, "The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing more than 7 million people a year. More than 6 million of those deaths are the result of direct tobacco use while around 890,000 are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke."



Every year, May 31 is celebrated as World No Tobacco Day.



