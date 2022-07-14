Viral Video Shows Sri Lankan Protesters Helping Dog Exposed To Tear Gas

The video has garnered more than 22,000 upvotes.

Sri Lankan police earlier this week fired volleys of tear gas on the protesting crowd outside the Prime Minister's office in a bid to drive them back. While some demonstrators who appeared to be unconscious were taken to the hospital, others were seen running, trying to escape the heavy tear gas attack.

Amid the chaos, a group of protesters helped a street dog exposed to the chemical, and a video of the same has surfaced online. Shared on Reddit, the clip showed demonstrators washing the dog's face with water.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 22,000 upvotes. Several internet users hailed the Sri Lankan protesters for their act of kindness.

One user wrote, "The amount of kindness that these protesters have been showing is inspiring. I really wish the best for them all. Speaks volumes when you see so many acts of kindness, especially to animal kind." Another added, "With all the shit they're going through themselves it's beautiful how they put this doggo first." "Aww, People sometimes give me the hope in humanity back," commented third.

Viral Video | Little Boy Plays With Pet Dog On A Slide, Internet Says "Best Companion"

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the anti-government demonstrators in Sri Lanka said that they are now "peacefully withdrawing" from official buildings. As per reports, around 85 people were admitted with injuries earlier this week. One man even suffocated to death after being tear-gassed at the premier's office. Moreover, police said a soldier and a constable were injured in overnight clashes with protesters outside the national parliament.

The protesters had overrun President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's palace over the weekend, forcing him to flee to the Maldives on Wednesday. Huge angry crowds converged on the official residence of Mr Rajapaksa, chanting slogans and waving the national flag before breaking through the barricades and entering the property. They were even recorded mock-playing wrestling apparently on the Prime Minister's bed.