Viral Video Shows Pakistani Couple Grooving To 'Beedi Jalaile' From 'Omkara'

The internet is full of entertaining content. Now, a video of a Pakistani couple shaking a leg on the "Beedi Jalaiela" song from Vishal Bhardwaj's 2006 directorial 'Omkara' is doing rounds on the internet.

The video of the couple dancing to the peppy number was shared by a wedding photographer based in Pakistan. The clip shows a couple dancing to the song showing off their energetic moves, the woman is seen dressed in an orange sharara and the man is seen in a kurta and pyjama. More than the dance moves, their chemistry took the limelight.

The caption of the video reads, "What a powerful performance. Rocking the dance floor."

Watch the viral video here:

The video has amassed more than 3 million views on Instagram. The comments have been disabled for the video.

Meanwhile, in November last year, a Pakistani girl named Ayesha got viral on the internet for her graceful dance moves to the song "Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja". The song and the dance moves went viral.

Following the trend, a woman police officer named Eksha Hangma Subba from Sikkim recreated the hook step.

