Viral Video Shows Mother Elephant Guiding Her Baby How To Cross A Road With Caution

Elephants are exceptionally intelligent animals, capable of experiencing and understanding a wide range of emotions. Not just that, elephants are also known for their strong sense of community and family bond. Showcasing just that, Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who often shares stunning wildlife videos, took to Twitter to post a video of a mother elephant teaching her baby how to cross a road with caution.

The video shows a mother elephant guiding her calf along a forest path. Moments later, a car can be seen approaching the road, but the mother protects her baby by guarding her beside her.

The caption of the video reads, "Mother elephant seems teaching her baby how to cross the road.A sad reality."

The heart-touching video has amassed over 14,000 views on Twitter with an array of reactions. A user wrote, "Mammal..mummies are having more attachments with its ..infant, cub, calf..of any kind. Daily ..Direct. Blood Relation."

Another user wrote, "Teaching for safety!. Moreover, need to consider wildlife crossings while designing road infrastructures."

The third user commented, "How these people ruling the forest and higher officials promoting them."

The fourth user wrote, "It is says awarenes to human. Really great."

