Viral Video Shows Monkey Attending Classes With Students At Jharkhand Government School

It is still not known when the incident took place.

Animals often surprise us with their unexpected and adorable behaviours. Several such acts get caught on camera and later become viral online. Now, an incredibly eye-catching video of a monkey entering a classroom full of students is gaining traction on social media.

The incident took place at a government school in Jharkhand. The clip was shared on Twitter by user Deepak Mahato on Thursday, and since it has accumulated hundreds of views and likes.

In the caption, Mr Mahato wrote, "In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh a wild langoor attends a government school along with other students".

Watch the video below:

The monkey was spotted attending classes with students at a government school in Hazaribagh. It was seen casually sitting in the back row, while the teacher continued to teach the little kids.

Viral Video | Police Officer's Unique Mantra To Spread Helmet Awareness Leaves Internet In Splits

A photo of the monkey seated in the front row of a class also surfaced on the internet. "The new student in the school," the caption of the Twitter post read.

It is still not known when the incident took place.

Viral Video | Visitors Seek Shelter After Spotting Funnel-Shaped Cloud Forming Over Disney World In US

Meanwhile, speaking of monkeys impersonating humans, a while back another video of a group of monkeys using a mobile phone like it is an everyday activity for them also surfaced online. In the clip, the monkeys were seen looking at a smartphone screen and also scrolling through what appeared to be a social media account.

The video garnered more than 180,000 views and thousands of likes. While some internet users called the video "cute," others simply said that the Monkeys too are addicted to smartphones.