Viral Video Shows Hungry Alligator Tries To Attack Zookeeper

The gator tried to make the zookeeper's arm its next meal.

A zookeeper's swift move saved her from a sudden attack by a hungry alligator in a viral video. Posted on Instagram by the page The Reptile Zoo, it shows a woman opening the glass doors of an alligator cage to feed them. The zookeeper asks the alligators if they are hungry, and moments later alligator named 'Darth Gator' tries to jump out of the glass cage to attack her. The gator tried to make the zookeeper's arm its next meal.

The woman who works at The Reptile Zoo has years of experience in handling reptiles and she did not panic one bit when the gators attacked her. In fact, she laughed it off.

Along with the video, the caption read, "Darth Gator wants to eat wow."

Watch the video here:

Posted 4 days ago, the video has so far accumulated 2,68,000 views, over 16,000 likes and several comments. Social media users were not happy after watching the video, many users even advised her to maintain a distance. A user wrote, "You talk to them like they're tryna play with you also when actually they just wana eat you. These things aren't cute, or adorable or lovable. They're prehistoric killing machines."

Another user wrote, "Don't forget it's a wild animal... don't get too close girl , I like you and the job you do keep your distance." The third user commented, "your arms look like chicken to him."

"You are too close to these wild animals..what if they attacks you someday?" questioned the fourth.

Earlier, a 16-foot crocodile attacked a wildlife park employee in South Africa who survived. The 660 kg beast attacked the zookeeper, Sean Le Clus, when he was sitting on the back of a crocodile in front of a group of tourists.

Mr Clus was in the middle of a performance inside a pit with two beasts with him when suddenly a Nile crocodile named 'Hannibal' attacked. The handler has been taking care of Hannibal for over 30 years, reported Wild Heart Wildlife Foundation.