Viral Video: Screaming Woman Rescues Snake Stuck In Beer Can

Rosa Fond rescued a snake from a beer can in Florida.

A Florida woman found herself in an unusual animal rescue operation recently when she freed a snake with its head stuck in a beer can. Rosa Fond was driving in Brooksville Thursday evening when she spotted the stranded snake on the side of a road, reports Fox News.

Ms Fond, who owns Humans and Animals United Rescue, is not a big fan of snakes and serpents, but she knew that she had to save it.

"I saw she was alive and started to panic but I knew I had to save her," Fond told Fox News. "Anyone else would have probably killed her... I couldn't let her be hurt."

So she started recording on her cell phone as she attempted to free the snake, while her two dogs stood by and watched. The video, posted to Facebook, has now gone viral with over 16,000 views.

An obviously-scared Ms Fond can be heard screaming and talking nervously to the snake throughout the video.

"I'm not trying to be mean, please forgive me," she says at one point. After several minutes though, she does manage to rescue the snake.

"How on earth did I get the courage to do this I have no IDEA! She even wrapped herself on my arm twice!" wrote Ms Fond on Facebook while sharing the video.

Watch the full video below:

Since being shared online, the video has left thousands impressed and amazed.

"You are so brave. I don't know if I could do this," wrote one person in the comments section. "Thank you for rescuing this snake. You are a very caring lady!" another wrote.

The snake, which eventually slithered away, was identified as a non-venomous black racer, which is common in parts of the US.

What do you think of this snake rescue? Let us know using the comments section below.

