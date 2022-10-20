Viral Video: Pitbull Saves Puppy From Drowning In Pool In Brazil, Hailed As Hero By Owner

Pitbull immediately rushed to the scene to save the puppy.

A video gaining traction on social media shows a Pitbull saving puppy from drowning in a swimming pool. The incident took place at a house in Jardinopolis, Brazil, according to New York post and was recorded by CCTV installed in the premises. The 25-second clip has been widely shared on social media platforms, including YouTube. The video has been viewed thousands of times on social media and the numbers are increasing. The Pitbull also got a pat from its owner from its owner for the job well done.

As the video starts, a three puppies are seen playing near the swimming pool inside the house. Suddenly, one of them slips and falls in it. As the puppy struggles for its life, other pups start barking to attract the attention of their owner.

In the meantime, the Pitbull arrived at the spot and jumped into the pool to save the puppy. It grabs the struggling pup into its jaws gently and throws it out of the water.

The owner too arrives by then and gives a pat on the back of the Pitbull. She later told the Post that her heroic five-year-old Pitbull named Athena often keeps watch from her special spot on the pool deck.

The pup Athena saved is three months old, the outlet further said.

"Dogs are the best," one user commented on Twitter. "Amazing," said another.

A similar video went viral last year. The pup was walking beside a swimming pool, when it slipped and fell into it. The Pitbull arrived at the scene and pulled the puppy out of the water.

The video was posted on Twitter by Buitengebieden and viewed more than six million times.