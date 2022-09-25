Viral Video: Penguin Gets Mixed With Another Group, Friend Goes To Take It Back

Picture shows two penguins group interacting to each other.

Videos of animals and their antics are widely praised on social media. Their behaviour might occasionally catch you off guard. One such video that is going viral on the internet shows two groups of penguins interacting with each other in their unique ways.

When 2 groups of penguins meet on the road, they stop for a short exchange of information. When one of them moves in with the wrong group, a friend goes after him to bring him back🙂🐧🐧🐧 pic.twitter.com/W3y4ZwxdiW — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) September 23, 2022

The viral clip opens with a penguin group heading their way, meeting another group coming the opposite way. The groups stop for a while to interact and part ways after their meeting and begin to proceed in separate directions.

The two groups part ways after their meeting and begin to proceed in separate directions. One penguin, however, unintentionally joins the wrong group and proceeds to go in the opposite direction. One of its members can be spotted leaving to bring it back soon.

When the lost penguin realises it is in the incorrect group, it returns to its own group with the help of the other friend who went to get it back.

Shared by a user named Tansu Yegen on Twitter on Friday, the caption reads, "When 2 groups of penguins meet on the road, they stop for a short exchange of information. When one of them moves in with the wrong group, a friend goes after him to bring him back."

The video has amassed over 22.5 million views and more than 7 lakh likes after getting shared online. The post has also received more than 1 lakh retweets. Twitter users have swamped the comment section of the post with their reactions. Some of them have just praised the video, while others have thanked the user for posting it.

"Nature is beautiful, and I could watch penguins all day. Is there anything more joyous than these amazing creatures? Thanks for posting," wrote one user.

Another user simply said, "We all have that friend."

A third user related the post and wrote, "Me & my squad at MFF meeting my friends & their squad," while sharing.



