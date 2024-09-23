Watch: Pakistani Influencer Dangles From Crane For 20th Birthday, Leaves Internet Stunned

The 20-year-old influencer posted pictures from the photoshoot on her Instagram account

Pakistani singer and social media influencer Rabeeca Khan has sparked both awe and controversy with her daring mid-air birthday photoshoot, which has gone viral online. To celebrate her 20th birthday, Khan took to the skies, literally, by dangling from a crane while adorned in a vibrant orange dress and surrounded by matching balloons. Initially, her 8 million Instagram followers were left wondering if the gravity-defying stunt was achieved through heavy photo editing, as she appeared to float effortlessly, supported only by the balloons.

''Goodbye teens, hello twenties! Let the adventures begin,'' the pictures were captioned.

See the pictures here:

However, Khan soon revealed the truth behind the shoot by sharing a video. As she posed for the camera, it showed her suspended in mid-air, secured by a safety harness hidden beneath her dress.

Talking about her unconventional pre-birthday photoshoot, the singer admitted that it was incredibly challenging but ultimately worth it. "This shoot was very difficult, but I always wanted to do something exciting and different. It took a lot of effort, but I have done it well," she explained, revealing her motivation behind the stunt.

''The struggle is real, it was very difficult, maybe I can't even explain it, but I did it because I had to. Keep faith and confidence in yourself, every task you want to do, see how that destination will become easy and how you will succeed. Keep faith in Allah, every destination will become easy,'' she added.

Watch the video here:

The daring stunt has polarised opinions, with some admiring her creativity and others questioning the risks taken. Despite initial admiration from some fans, the singer and social media influencer faced backlash from others, leading her to turn off the comments.

Ms Khan boasts an impressive online presence, with over 5.9 million devoted followers on Instagram and a vast library of more than 1,000 posts