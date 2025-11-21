Viral Video Of Woman Cooking Maggi In Train Sparks Safety Concerns, Railways Takes Action

A video from an Indian Railways AC coach has sparked concern and debate online. The clip shows a woman cooking Maggi while traveling by plugging a kettle into a mobile charging socket. As soon as the video was uploaded to X, it quickly went viral and caught the attention of railway officials.

The official X handle of Central Railway mentioned, "Action is being initiated against the channel and the person concerned. Using electronic kettle inside trains is strictly prohibited. It is unsafe, illegal, and a punishable offence. It can lead to fire incidence and be disastrous for other passengers also. May also cause disruption of electric supply and malfunction of the AC and other electronic ports in the Train. Passengers are advised to refrain from any such hazardous behaviour. If they notice any such activity, they are requested to report it immediately to concerned authorities to ensure safety."

Social Media Reaction

This post has got over 65,000 views on X, sparking a debate about passenger responsibility and safety on trains.

One user commented, "It's vital that all passengers understand this isn't a hack but a serious safety hazard."

Another user noted, "This could have turned into a HUGE disaster if there was fire."