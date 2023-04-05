Viral Video Of Two Elephants Ferociously Fighting Each Other Stuns Internet

The video has accumulated more than 168,000 views and over 3,200 likes.

A video of two full-grown elephants fighting at a national park is gaining traction on social media. The clip, shared on Twitter by user @TheFigen, shows both the tuskers engaged in a ferocious fight.

"What is the problem between these two giants?" the caption of the post read, which has accumulated more than 168,000 views and over 3,200 likes.

Watch the video below:

What is the problem between these two giants?pic.twitter.com/XYEzEI5B8c — The Figen (@TheFigen_) April 3, 2023

In the clip, the two giant elephants are seen pushing each other and fighting with their large tusks. At one point, they are even seen lifting their front legs in a bid topple one another.

The video has left internet users simply stunned. In the comment section, people couldn't stop exclaiming at the rare video. Several users also came up with their own reason behind the fight between the two tuskers.

"My guess is the one with the much longer tusks is the older and dominant bull, while the younger one challenging his territory," wrote one user. "Whoa!!! I wouldn't want to referee this match," jokingly said another.

A third user commented, "I rather imagine this is a territorial dispute they are having.. and or a fight for th lady elephants," while a fourth added, "They say when two elephants fight, the grass suffers, it's the first time in seeing it and the in fact, the trees suffers".

Meanwhile, the video was initially shared back in March by SANParks with the caption, "When elephants fight, it is the grass and trees that bear the scars". The clip was shot at Kruger National Park in South Africa. The SANParks post has accumulated more than 85,000 likes and over 1,400 views.